Stakeholders in Yala local government area have hailed the governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, over the emergence of their son, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, as chairman of Cross River State of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a communique they issued after the Yala APC stakeholders’ meeting held on Friday, December 31, 2021 in Okpoma, Yala local government area headquarters in Cross River State.

The communique was signed by Alphonsus Ogar Eba, Senator Stephen Odey, High Chief Higgins Oko Peters, Hon Barr Fabian O Ogbeche, Mr Solomon Ogar, Rt Hon Regina Anyogo, Hon Cynthia Nkasi, Hon Dr Stella Oreme Odey-Ekpo, John Ulafor, Mr Ben Lukpata, Barr Fidel Egoro, Hon Felicia Undielikwu, Dr Ochim Julius Okputu, Rt Hon Ugana Lukpata, Rt Hon Tom Agi and Hon Chris Eriba.

Others are Barr Leonard Anyogo, Chief Jude Ngaji, Hon John Ogabor, Chief Osy Bravo Ogadachichi, Sunday Oko (Otolo), Mrs Philomina Ihieje, Ambassador Emmanuel Asegem, Hon Boniface Okache, Hon Idiku David, Mr Francis Peters, Mr Wonor Austin Ibu, Hon Christian Ikiri, Mr Goddy Odama, Rev Festus Ojebe; Hon Patrick Egana, Mr Mark Laffin, chapter exco members;and 14 ward chairmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The communique reads in part, “The stakeholders meeting was well attended by critical stakeholders and leaders across the 14 wards of Yala local government area of Cross River State, and resolved as follows; That the great people of Yala LGA unanimously passed resounding vote of confidence on Ayade’s leadership of the state and the party.

“That the entire people of Yala welcome the APC State chairman elect, Alphonsus Ogar Eba Esq home after his election and also welcome Senator Dr Stephen Odey home after his ease from the Senate and decides to leave all that transpired with the Senatorial seat to the hands of God.

“That the entire people of Yala specially appreciates His Excellency, Governor, Sen Prof Ben Ayade for finding a Yala son worthy as State Chairman of the APC and thanks him for all the ongoing projects in Yala, the Okuku-Okpoma-Mfom dual carriageway project, and made a formal appeal that the Ukelle road, Okuku-Imaje- Echumofana-Akurinyi-Abuochiche single lane, Okuku-Echumoga-Aliforkpa Yache road should be considered along the same line by the governor.”

Also, the communique expressed commitment of the people, who have resolved to work assiduously to ensure victory for the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT