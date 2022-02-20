Stakeholders and practitioners in the Nigerian film industry have bemoaned the slow rate of the passage of the Motion Picture Practitioners Council of Nigeria (MOPPICON) Bill into law which has lingered for years.

The MOPPICON Bill is the framework for the regulation of the activities of the practitioners and the film industry, and a committee led by

Peace Anyiam Osigwe was inaugurated in 2016 to put to the framework together and this had been submitted to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed yet the bill had been heard on the floor of the senate since more than five years it has been put together.

The bill has not even been read at the Senate which means that it may not be passed into law by the present legislature and administration which will bow out next year.

Veteran actors and practitioners, Prince Jide Kosoko and Sani Muazu at different times has bemoaned the delay of the passage of the bill.

Kosoko was hopeful that the bill would bring a structure to the movie industry and would further develop it.

Sani Muazu wondered why the delay of the passage and noted that the body language of tbe government and handlers show that they were not ready to help develop the industry. Muazu is hopeful that the steady steps stakeholders were making in moving the industry forward would pay off in the long run.

International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF); the umbrella body for motion picture producers’ associations in the world, founded in 1933.

Vice President (Africa) of International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF), Comrade Alex Anyegoh, said the passage of the bill has lingered and one is not sure what has been the bottlenecks.

“We have been on this for almost two decades now. I hope it will one day come to fruition. It is the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) baby in collaboration with the industry. MOPICON is a necessity because it will sanitize the industry through self-regulation by practitioners and not government-regulation per se. It will be created by an Act of the National Assembly and assented to by the President,” says Eyengoh.

Efforts to find out the update on the passage of the bill proved abortive as the Minister could not be gotten as at the time of filing this report. However, the Special Assistant (Media) to Minister, Mr Segun Adeyemi in a message said the MOPPICON Bill would be passed into law this year but could not give further information on the timeline.

The delay in the passage of the MOPPICON bill into law may not be unconnected with the total acceptance of some areas in the content bill by all stakeholders in tbe industry.