Stakeholders and partners across agricultural sector have come up with new recommendations aimed to achieve better agrifood systems for West Africa and Sahel sub-region.

The stakeholders who gathered at the 13th multidisciplinary team meeting initiated by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) subregional office for West Africa, brainstormed on the theme, “Joining Efforts to Build Resilient Agri-food Systems in West Africa and Sahel”.

In a communique issued after the meeting, they recommended support for livestock and pastoralism for conflict prevention, strengthening of animal health using an “One Health”approach and improvement of feed availability and sustainable use of natural resources.

They also called for the strengthening of member states capacity to collect and analyze data for evidence-based decision making in support to the transformation of agri food systems.

The stakeholders agreed that FAO continues to strengthen the efforts to consolidate the partnership with sub-regional institutions, UN agencies, private sector, and support the implementation of the regional initiatives for the resilience of agri-food systems including initiatives towards improved intra-regional trade of agricultural products, inputs and livestock.

Others recommendations include, increase interactions and collaborate with research, extension institutions and producers organizations in the development and adoption of innovative products and technologies to support agri-food systems transformation, foster the implementation of the humanitarian-peace-development nexus approach and engagement of youth and women at the heart of agri-food systems transformation interventions.

They agreed to leverage South-South cooperation to strengthen knowledge sharing, up scaling good practices, capacity building and technical assistance and to strengthen the adequacy of the regulatory environment to increase agricultural production, improve nutrition, raise the standard of living of rural populations and contribute to economic growth in the sub region.