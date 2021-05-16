Following a week-long engaging, insightful and impactful conversations featuring foremost global thought leaders, pioneers and influencers, the Africa Soft Power Series has received encomiums from senior industry figures across the continent.

Originally founded with the Africa Soft Power Series in 2020, The Africa Soft Power Project has been designed specifically to amplify voices of African success, while simultaneously deactivating traditional stereotypes.

The project is designed to promote and support the African creative and cultural industries (CCI) on the continent, to create real economic growth and employment opportunities.

Commending Africa Soft Power Series, these experts observed that the series is building enduring connections between Africa and the global African communities.

Moky Makura, Executive Director, Africa No Filter said that Africa needs to have these important conversations about the things that underpin the things that matter,insisting that Africa Soft power series is doing an excellent job curating conversations about cultural influence in Africa.”

On her own part, Susan Chapman-Hughes, Fmr, EVP/GM, Global Digital Capabilities, Amex added that building connections between Africa and the global black community are critical for the diaspora to be on the cutting edge of digital transformation and will ensure competitiveness and connection for generations to come.”

Also commenting on the good ideals of Africa Soft Power Series, Yofi Grant, CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Center noted that “Since its inception, the Africa Soft Power Project has optimally created the platform for thought provoking and insightful conversations aimed at transforming the African creative industry spanning the music, art, film and fashion industries. Music, art, film, fashion.

According to Grant, “all other forms of creative expression have one thing in common: the ability to effectively connect and involve people through narrative, and the African continent is no stranger to this phenomenon.”

Also, Thebe Ikalafeng, Award-winning Founder & Group CEO, Brand Leadership Group, Moky Makura, Executive Director, Africa No Filter and Wikimedia Foundation’s Khanyi Mpumlwana join a separate panel on presenting positive African narratives, moderated by Rachel Hislop; Editor-in-Chief, Okayplayer and OkayAfrica.

On Wednesday, 12th May 2021, Susan Chapman-Hughes (Ex EVP, AMEX), Tenu Awoonor of Blu Penguin, and thought leaders from PayPal, MTN, FSDH Holdings, Lori and Nairametrics spoke on the intersections between finance, technology and creativity.

On 13th May, 2021, the remarkable Nontando Mposo, Editor-In-Chief, Glamour, Africa’s leading women magazine and Leyla Hussein OBE, Social Activist and Co-founder, Safe Spaces for Black Women featured in sessions on the business of beauty.

In addition, Victor Williams, CEO, NBA Africa, Goabaone Taylor, CEO, Botswana Football Association, Tunde Folawiyo, Sports Investor & CEO, Yinka Folawiyo Group and influencers from ESPN and the BBC, and SuperSports, former NFL and NBA players take the centre stage on sports on Friday, 14th May 2021.