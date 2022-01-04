Stakeholders have commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited for its performance last year, 2021.

According to an oil and gas expert, Charles Okoh, the national oil entity witnessed an unprecedented deluge of reformations in 2021 since its existence with the passage of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) standing out.

‘‘The passage of PIA was undoubtedly the most profound event in the Nigerian and gas space in the last 20 years. As a national oil company, the NNPC was at the forefront and provided the stimulus for the executive and the legislature to successfully midwife the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law (Petroleum Industry Act 2021). Theis passage of this law is envisaged to foster investment in the industry and delineate responsibilities to the various institutions,’’ said Okoh.

He also commended the NNPC on the incorporation of NNPC limited under CAMA and Entrenchment of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE).

He said, ‘‘This strategy is designed to make NNPC more operationally transparent and accountable, benchmark NNPC against established global best practices and established the right cost optimization structure among other derivatives.’’

In 2021, NNPC and its partners in the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Limited (BFPCL) namely DSV Engineering Limited and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) took the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the construction of first ever methanol plant in Nigeria at the cost of $3.6 billion. An oil and gas expert, Adedapo Ojo, who lauded the NNPC for this, also said, ‘‘2021 ,witnessed the execution of a US$260m Funding Agreement for ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited (AGPC) among the NNPC, Seplat and a consortium of seven banks.’’

Speaking further, he said, ‘‘The long quest for the rehabilitation of the nation’s refinery kicked off with the award of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the Port Harcourt Refinery, after a competitive and transparent bidding process, to Tecnimont spA of Italy.’’

The chairman of Finix Oil Limited, Habib Umar, also commended the NNPC. He said, ‘‘ In 2021, NNPC signed a gas development deal with Sterling Oil Exploration and Production Company (SEEPCO) to unlock 1.2Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of gas in September 2020. The gas commercialization strategy for OML 143 is in line with the Federal Government’s National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP). NNPC entered into a suite of agreements with partners (Shell, Total, Exxon and Eni) on OML 118 to pave way for the renewal of the PSC for an additional 20 years.’’

Umar commended the signing of signed a shareholder agreement by NNPC, NCMDB and ZED and the EPC Contract to build Maiduguri Emergency Power Project. He said, ‘‘NNPC partnered China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC) and General Electric (GE) to execute Engineering, Procurement Construction (EPC) contract for the procurement of equipment for a 50 MW Emergency Power Project in Maiduguri, Borno State. NPC also posted N287 billon Profit. Aside the PIB passage, this arguably, is the biggest landmark achievement for the NNPC.’’