BY ABIODUN SIVOWAKU, Lagos

The key stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry as well as some foreign investors in the free zones have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the reappointment of Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, saying his recognition of excellence and hard work informed her reappointment which has restored investors’ confidence in the maritime sector.

The stakeholders at separate interviews in Lagos, lauded the NPA boss for what they described as her bold reforms, which have restored investors’ confidence in the maritime industry and the economy at large.

To many, it is no surprise that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for additional five-year tenure

The Chairman of the Nigeria Port Consultative Forum, Mr. Kunle Folarin stated that the Federal Government is aware of the drive by Bala-Usman to ensure that the right thing is done at all times, adding that with what she has achieved, the port will in no time serve as alternative to crude oil in terms of revenue generation.

According to him, “The first thing is that in the last four years, the port has been recognised as the alternative source of income to the federal government apart from oil. Hadiza came and identified all the loopholes in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of the various agreements signed by the NPA over the years and she stopped them. It takes courage to do all those things. There are some contracts where the agency was paying about $400 million; she stopped it and somebody in the authority must have allowed all that before she came but she blocked all the loopholes.

“These are people that were thought to be very influential but she stopped it. She almost stopped the INTELS contract that gave Pilotage to a private company, which is the responsibility of NPA under the act. Hadiza is someone who has the courage to stop illegalities, which have been going on for a long time. In Nigeria today, courage is key and imagine if that had continued for another 10 years then several billions of Naira would have been lost.”

Also speaking, the National President of the National Association of Licensed Customs Agents (ANALCA), Mr. Tony Iju Nwabunike commended her for her boldness.

“I would like to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising excellence and hard work, which has restored investors’ confidence in the maritime sector. If you look at the amount of work Hadiza has done, given that people never gave her a chance and she came and turned around things.’’