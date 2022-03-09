Piqued by the prevalence of malaria scourge in Nigeria, stakeholders in the nation’s healthcare delivery sector have rolled out initiatives to stem deaths from the disease in the country.

Available statistics show that Nigeria contributes about 29 per cent of the malaria cases and 26 per cent of malaria deaths worldwide.

As a way out of the problem, WellaHealth, the nation’s affordable healthcare platform has collaborated with Hon. Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour to provide health cover for one million Lagosians in commemoration of World Malaria Day slated for 25th of April 2022.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Lagos Office of WellaHealth, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour stated that the initiative is propelled by his belief that every Lagosian deserves access to affordable and high-quality health care especially owing to the high level of stress and various health hazards that the city presents to its hardworking and resilient residents.

“It is time we use innovations and creativity to impact the lives of Lagosians.

According to him, the micro health plan provides beneficiaries with a 30 day cover for malaria test and treatment, typhoid cover when malaria is negative, treatment for Fever and pains, treatment for cough and cold, treatment for stomach upsets and allergies, blood pressure and blood sugar checks with access to talk to a Doctor 24/7 as long as the plan is active.

Rhodes- Vivour explained that the partnership is aimed at enabling registered voters in Lagos access to Micro Health Insurance Cover provided by WellaHealth.

Throwing more light on the initiative, the Business Development Lead, WellaHealth, Mr. Collins Jacobs said the health plan comes in the form of a voucher that is easily activated via a USSD Code with a simple less than one minute activation process.

