Poultry farmers in Nigeria will soon begin to enjoy improved access to quality breeding stock, technical support and practical training as key industry players introduce measures to ease production challenges and improve farm productivity.

The move comes as CHI Farms Limited and global poultry breeding company Aviagen mark 20 years of active partnership that has helped shape Nigeria’s poultry sector through the supply of breeding stock, knowledge sharing and technical assistance.

The managing director of CHI Farms, Dr Olatunji Olaitan Olaofe, said the milestone reflected the company’s commitment to meeting farmers’ needs, strengthening customer relationships and supporting the growth of poultry production in Nigeria.

Olaofe noted that the partnership had enabled poultry producers to access quality breeding stock and technical expertise needed to improve their operations.

He expressed appreciation to Aviagen for its collaboration over the years and to the customers whose continued support had sustained the relationship.

Olaofe said the experience gained through the partnership had reinforced the importance of working closely with farmers to understand their production challenges and provide relevant support.

According to him, sustained collaboration between poultry breeding companies and local producers remains important to improving productivity and helping farmers respond to the changing demands of the Nigerian market. Beyond supplying Arbor Acres breeding stock, the partnership has provided opportunities for farmer training, knowledge sharing and technical guidance to help poultry producers improve performance under Nigerian production conditions.

Business Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Aviagen, Florian Blevin, said the milestone demonstrated CHI Farms’ commitment to the Nigerian poultry industry. He reaffirmed Aviagen’s appreciation of the partnership and CHI Farms’ role

in making its Arbor Acres genetics available to poultry producers across the country. The companies are expected to sustain their collaboration, with farmers potentially benefiting from greater access to breeding expertise and production guidance, supporting better flock management and improved output.

The Arbor Acres breeding programme focuses on traits such as growth, livability, reproductive performance and meat yield to meet varying market requirements. Industry stakeholders say access to quality genetics and technical support can help farmers make informed production decisions, improve efficiency and strengthen their competitiveness.

However, the extent of the benefits will depend on how effectively farmers apply the available expertise and resources to improve farm management, control production costs and raise productivity. CHI Farms, a member of the Tropical General Investments Group, operates

in poultry breeding and day-old chick production, as well as related agricultural services. The two companies said they would continue working together to support poultry producers and contribute to the development of Nigeria’s poultry industry.