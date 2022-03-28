As part of measures to tackle prevalence of cancer resulting in average of about 72, 000 deaths annually and 102, 000 new cases from its population, Me Cure Healthcare limited, a leading diagnostic and healthcare company has partnered with Quickraiz, a donation based crowdfunding platform owned by Ativo Nigeria Limited to provide accessible funding and treatment to cancer patients in need of PET/CT treatment in Nigeria.

With this partnership, patients seeking cancer treatment and management at Me Cure’s PET/CT Centre in Lagos who cannot afford it would be provided with alternative financing options, one of which is a crowdfunding drive on the Quickraiz platform to raise funds for their care at a discounted rate.

To qualify for the program, patients or their care providers will be required to undergo a screening exercise upon registration with Me Cure to ascertain the level of care required and the cost of the treatment.

In a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, the Chief Strategist for MeCure Healthcare, Dr Kunle Megbuwawon, disclosed that MeCure recently launched their Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET/CT) Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, the first PET/CT Centre in West Africa with Discovery IQ 3-Ring imaging technology for accurate diagnosis and to enhance cancer treatment for patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’PET/CT, which is a combination of PET and CT scan, treatment outcomes will be enhanced and survival rate will be increased as the machine can help to detect cancer cells at a very early stage,’’ Megbuwawon said.

He said Me cure set up the PET/CT Centre to ensure that cancer can properly be staged, with precise location and metastasis determined for appropriate treatment protocol as well as progress of care determined to enhance significant increase in survival rate.