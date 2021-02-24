BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, DUSTAN AGHEDO |

Stakeholders in the country’s education sector have expressed worry about the utilisation of the $20million voted for the commencement of the Safe Schools Initiative to cover over 500 rural schools.

The Safe Schools Initiative was launched at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Nigeria in 2014 by a coalition of Nigerian business leaders working with the United Nations special envoy for Global Education, the Global Business Coalition for Education and World at School.

At the launch of the initiative, stakeholders had $10million, while the Nigerian government contributed $10million.

Subsequently, commitments were made by the United Kingdom, Norway, Germany and the African Development Bank to support the initiative.

The programme which was set up in response to the growing number of attacks on the right to education after the abduction of over 300 school girls in Chibok community, Bornu State, have not been yielding the needed result with many of the schools, especially in Northern Nigeria still, under attacked.

It was agreed that ‘safe schools’ are needed for education to flourish but despite the $10million pledged and another $10million committed by the federal government and the subsequent commitments by the international community, Nigerian schools have remained porous to attacks by bandits and other terror groups.

Perturbed by the rising attacks, stakeholders in the education sector questioned the implementation of the programme, saying there is need to beef up security in schools.

According to them, security agencies should be given the mandate to deploy personnel to schools and complement whatever effort the Nigeria Police Force is making.

On why the attacks on schools have persisted despite the safe schools initiative, former education secretary of Kaduna South local government, Yahaya Usman, said it is the result of poor implementation of the initiative.

Also, chairman of Nigerian Union of Teachers, Borno state chapter, Comrade Jibrin Mohammed, said that unemployment and payment of ransom are major reasons kidnapping of students is thriving in the country.

Mohammed who spoke in Maiduguri noted that most places are not safe for learning, adding that if serious measures are not taken to address the menace, including providing protection for all schools, the trend may continue.

Similarly, the Kwara State chairman of NUT, Comrade Olu Adewara, in a chat with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, urged the state government to beef up security in all schools across the state.

Adewara said given with abduction of students by bandits in some parts of the country, the state government should start beefing up security in schools in all parts of the state.

On his part, executive director, Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED), Comrade Dr Ibrahim M Zikirullahi, said there should be a common template for securing places of learning across the country, especially in the North.

Speaking on the reasons why schools are often attacked, Zikirullahi said, “The very first reason why bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements are attacking schools is that from an operational point of view, the schools are often soft targets.”

The assistant secretary, League of Muslim School Proprietors (LEAMSP), Lagos state chapter, Tolulope Animashaun, also linked the abduction of the Nigerian schoolchildren to the level of insecurity in the

country, stressing that the recent kidnapping of the Kankara

students as well as the Kagara schoolchildren and teachers is clear indication the country was in dire need of decisive action and approach by the government.

To stop the attacks, Animashaun, who is also the proprietor, Tolulope Schools, Alapere, Lagos, said, “The government should try as much as possible to improve on the security network in all villages, remote areas and routes.

“It will help to curb the growing rate of abduction of schoolchildren. Schools should also have tight personal security. The Civil Defense Corps and other paramilitary organisations should do better in assisting in securing these schools because our military and police are overstretched.”

Similarly, educationist and CEO of Attainables, owners of STEAM club and STEAM Empowerment Foundation, Bisi Ozo-Onyali, noted that the targeted attacks on schools, especially in the remote areas are calculated effort to extract ransom from the government, cause outrage, all with the eventuality of destabilising the education interest.

“Schools are being attacked because it will generate outrage amongst citizens, make the government desperate to negotiate with the possibility of paying good ransom and, above all, discourage interest in education. This however can be stopped.”

Senate Begins Probe Of Utilisation Of $20m Donation

Meanwhile, the Senate has mandated the committees on Education (Basic and Secondary), Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to investigate the utilisation of over $20 million funding proposed and budgeted for the Safe School Initiative.

The investigation, according to the directive, would also cover all monies donated by foreign governments and agencies to the initiative.

This formed part of resolutions reached during plenary yesterday after the Senate considered a motion on the “Urgent need for the Restoration and Revalidation of the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria.”

Sponsor of the motion, Senator Stephen Adi Odey (PDP, Cross River North) noted that the “Safe School Initiative” was launched to promote security and safety of schools, pupils, students, teachers, as well as facilities in 2014.

According to the lawmaker, the initiative “was formulated to design and Implement the best of global standards in the educational sector in Nigeria through the employment of qualified teachers, provision of library and laboratory equipment, conducive environment for teaching and learning, as well as provision of habitable classrooms and hostels.

He expressed concern that “the unfortunate increase in the insecurity crisis in the country, with the advanced target at schools in diverse locations, especially the regrettable kidnap of the Chibok and Dapchi school girls in Borno and Yobe states respectively, the Kankara school boys in Katsina state and most recently, the kidnap of students of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafilga local government area of Niger State, have exposed the unimaginable decadence and dilapidation in the schools in Nigeria, drawing inference from the footage from the school environments.

“These ugly and condemnable activities of insurgency, kidnapping, wanton killing and other associated crimes will not abate, especially in consideration of the payment of “Ransom” for the release of victims and as reportedly hinted by the immediate past chief of army staff (COAS) in the course of his continuation as ambassadorial nominee,” he warned.

Contributing, Senate deputy whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North), said the recent kidnappings of school children by bandits have resulted in students from a part of the country missing out on education.

Senator Orker Jev (PDP, Benue North West), speaking in support of the motion, said the spate of kidnappings of students would on the long run have adverse effect on the quality of learning and education in Nigeria.

Also, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West), said the welfare of school children must continue to be a priority for the federal government of Nigeria so as to secure their future.

Accordingly, the Senate while urging the federal government to, in collaboration with the various state governments, restore, revive and revalidating the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria, urged the Ministry of Education under the auspices of the National Council of Education to come out with a comprehensive and workable framework for Safe Schools in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, advised the National Council on Education to come up with policies and guidelines that would ensure the safety of school children and students in the various institutions of learning across the country.