By OLUSHOLA BELLO



To ensure Nigeria achieve a significant reduction in the cases of collapsed buildings, stakeholders in the building industry have reiterated pathways to the solutions.

In the second edition of Lafarge Africa’s quarterly webinar, titled ‘Addressing the root cause of building collapse in Nigeria’, developers, engineers, regulators and cement makers gathered to highlight the root causes of building collapses and suggest solutions.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr Adebode Adefioye said the forum was designed to brainstorm on how to move the construction industry in Nigeria to global standards.

Adefioye informed stakeholders that the webinar series was focused on the advocacy for integrating Health and Safety standards, into the construction and building industry in the country.

Listing factors responsible for collapsed building in Nigeria, the Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, said “Illegal conversion of buildings, poor concrete mix ratio, inadequate structural analysis, and inadequate supervision.”

He called for the amendment of the procurement law for Building and Construction in Nigeria, to emphasize safety, compliance and the adoption of standards in the industry, urging major manufacturers in the country to come together and work towards reducing the price of cement in the country.

Also, the director-general of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim said that due to the activities of the regulatory agency, the country now had local manufacturers producing good quality products like cement and cables.

He said the agency needs all the support to carry out its mandate of guaranteeing standard materials for building and construction in Nigeria.

The president, National Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Dr Bola Onigbogi noted that there were legal provisions for mandatory insurance of buildings in Nigeria, but implementation has been a niggling problem.

She acknowledged the fact that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), was working out methods for implementing the mandatory insurance for buildings.

The chairman of Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engineer Joseph Makoju said effective monitoring was critical to mitigating the risks of collapsed buildings, noting that between 2007 to 2020 the incidence of collapsed buildings in Nigeria increased by 20 per cent.

While, the CEO of Lafarge Africa, Mr Khaled El-Dokani underscored the importance of compliance with regulatory standards amongst key players in the ecosystem and the need for every building to have a designer and validator.

El-Dokani believed it was time for all the stakeholders, to provide a value proposition for the construction sector that will mitigate the incidence of collapsed buildings in Nigeria.