Stakeholders in the education sector have proffered solutions to the girls’ child education in Nigeria, adding that there are a lot of advantages of girl child education because when you educate girls, you have educated the country.

The stakeholders made the call at a tow day Summit organized by the MALLPAI foundation, in commemoration of Literacy Day, tagged “literacy for better education in Nigeria”, in Abuja, yesterday.

The minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, opined that men should start their self out from the girls under the age of 18-years because they are the one looking, disturbing the girls and when the pressure is much, girls have no option than to withdraw from school.

“There is need to get our society working, move the society forward. Again, it is also a criminal offense in the Nigerian constitution to deny your children an education.

“When he was at the house of representatives 1999, they made the law but we found out that the law cannot work effectively due to one or two factors., he disclosed”.

Malawi, deputy minister of education, Hon. Kambauwa Wirima explained that women right from the History, women place is for the Kitchen and not school because women have to do the domestic works, taking care of the children, cooking, but today, the narrative has change that apart from, kitchen, women can also do what women can do.

According to her, “We have created the disparity right from time immemorial and there is need to change this. We are not looking down on our male counterparts, we need them to help us champions this fight, without them, we cannot achieve this move.”

Similarly, Professor Suleiman Khalid, Executive chairman, Kebbi State universal Board, said that the challenges of girls’ child education are mostly in the rural areas, because there is nothing of girls child education in the main town, like Kebbi State.

He said, “If you enroll girls child education into primary school, ensure that they transit to secondary school, by the time they finish, they would be 18 years old and also they can decide what is good for themselves.

“Early marriage is one of the factors that delayed girls’ child education. We must address it. I am not saying girls should not marry early, despite is ordained by God, it has to go with time and this our time is for learning.”

On her part, ithe Executive Director, Business Development of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) ,Hon. Stella Okotete explained that all Nigerians have a role to play in enforcing free education, adding that everything should not be left in the hands of the government alone, we have to support them.

She also revealed despite their free education when she was a counselor, there is a lot of extortion of money going at the local government urged the government to equip the school for conducive learning.

She, however, advocate for creating awareness on girls’ child education and discouraged early child marriage because is one of the great factors that make children drop out of school.

In her remarks, the founder of the organization cum of the event, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, said, if we go to the rural area during our sensitization, you will found out that the teachers who teach these children don’t have the skills to impact the good education into them.

She also lamented that one of the problems our education has faced over time is lack of funding.“We have left everything and want the government to do everything for us, at least, we should have few to support the government so that these children can remain in school, but we do not do that.”

“If we leave education free, where do you think government can get the money to pay teachers salaries and I was thinking may we should start allowed the mother pay a token of 50 naira s, maybe they would value education”.

She however, stated that to train our children, we need to also train ourselves first otherwise, we cannot have the better society we are looking for. The best role model for the girl’s child is her mother because she learns from her mother first and whatever the mother does, you will see it in her child.