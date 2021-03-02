BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |



Stakeholders in the mining sector have provided integrated solution to the myriad of challenges facing license holders and operators in the mining sector.

The stakeholders led by the director-general of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, president of the Chamber of Mines and president Mining Association of Nigeria listed challenges such as insecurity, funding, lack of equipment amongst others.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, signed by Latifat Opoola, the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) media officer, the stakeholders stressed that government need to address the issue of insecurity and rancor between companies and host communities as this will go a long way in making the sector more attractive.

President Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry who was represented by the vice president Mines, Dr Johnson Somadina Anene stressed that the 44 identified minerals in Nigeria, if well explored are enough to provide jobs for the teaming unemployed youths in the country.

In his contribution, the president of the chamber of mining, Alhaji Sani Shehu urged the government to protect licence holders as they face challenges of operating in the communities, saying that cooperators go through rigorous processes to obtain these licences and should be protected when operating at the communities.

In his keynote address, the DG of Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Engr Obadiah Simon Nkom dwelt on several measures already taken by government to resolve the challenges of the sector to expand opportunities and to make mining the backbone of the economy.

He pointed at the diligent implementation of the mining sector development plan by the minister under the President Buhari’s direction and noted that a sign of success is the increasing contribution of the mining sector to the GDP.

He also mentioned the establishment of solid minerals development fund and the reform of the mining cadastral office to make it more efficient in the management of licensing processes.