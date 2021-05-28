Stakeholders in the affairs of Kwara State yesterday awarded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq pass mark on his running of the state’s affairs in the last two years.

Speakers at an event held at the Government Banquet Hall, Ilorin to mark AbdulRazaq administration’s two years anniversary, unanimously agreed that ” Kwara has never had it so good” in terms of infrastructure development and workers welfare.

Those who gave testimonies about AbdulRazaq’s outstanding performance included the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, the head of service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, representatives of people living with disabilities (PWLD), Bashiru Yusuf, the victims of #EndSARS protest, and Iyaloja of Ipata market, Balikis AbdulRasheed among others.

Two commissioners and a permanent secretary; Femi White ( Water Resources), Rotimi Iliasu (Works) and Dr Abubakar Ayinla ( Health) also rolled out the achievements of AbdulRazaq’s administration at the event.

The speaker of the State House of Assembly, Danladi-Salihu said: ” We, at the Kwara State House of Assembly are satisfied that Governor AbdulRazaq has done wonderfully well in the last two years.

Whoever is saying no to Governor AbdulRazaq is saying no to the progress and development of the state. What the governor needs is our prayers. He has changed the narrative of Kwara politics and governance. This administration is for all Kwarans. We are solidly behind the governor.

“We are satisfied with the governor’s social investment schemes which have taken some Kwarans out of poverty, infrastructure projects scattered around the three senatorial districts and regular payment of workers salaries and retirees’ pensions.”

Yusuf of PLWD said:” The governor is taking good care of those of us living with disabilities as he has provided job opportunities for some of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Iyaloja of Ipata market, Balikis AbdulRasheed recalled how the governor came to the aid of the victims of the recent fire outbreak in the market.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq said his administration has turned the state around from its ‘sorry’ past in the last two years through prudent management of resources.

AbdulRazaq who castigated the past administrations for the backwardness of the state said:” We have our records. At the right time we shall expose them. They were getting the same money that we are getting, but they squandered everything.”

” We shall continue to do the right thing for our people,” the governor assured Kwarans.