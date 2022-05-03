Stakeholders have highlighted capital option for marginal oil field in attracting robust investment and funds to the upstream petroleum industry in the country.

This was deliberated at Arbiterz’ Conference with the theme: ‘From License To Oil: Fundraising For Marginal Fields’ held in Lagos.

In line with the mission of Arbiterz, the conference attracted leading legal and financial experts as well as experienced oil and gas sector players as it provided a platform for amplifying the most informed opinion about regulations and policies that shape investment opportunities in Africa’s largest economy to a broader audience.

In May 2021, Nigeria concluded the first successful marginal fields bidding round since 2003, awarding 57 fields to 161 companies. The country currently underproduces crude oil below its OPEC quota by about 300,000 barrels per day.

Speaking, the founder, Arbiterz, Dr. Abimbola Agboluaje stated that “the conference is the first in a series of forthright conversations that would explore how to reduce barriers to investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.”

Agboluaje noted that production from marginal fields could easily close this shortfall and boost indigenous entrepreneurial, managerial, and fund-raising capabilities in Nigeria’s oil sector as the international oil companies carry out major divestments, saying, regulators of marginal oil fields should rapidly upskill Nigerian entrepreneurship in the oil and gas sector.

The chief executive, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, stated that, “the timing of the conference is most appropriate time when the 2020 Marginal field Bid Round process is transiting from the award to the operation phase.”

He noted that, the commission understands that funding is a critical success factor in bringing the fields to production, saying, there are various options opened to the marginal field operators and investors to raise funds for marginal field development, which include, private equity, capital market, strategic alliance and debt financing.

He added that, “the PIA under section 95 (5) has also made provisions for holders of licence or lease by way of security, to assign, pledge, mortgage its interest, in whole or in part under the applicable licence or lease provided the consent of the Commission is obtained.

“This provision has provided a safety net for the financiers to provide funds for the development of oil and gas assets in Nigeria. The marginal field operators can therefore leverage on this provision to raise funds for their operations.”

He also said the commission is taking necessary steps to encourage funding and reduce cost per barrel by; improving due diligence protocols to enable investors and operators access information prior to taking investment decision; encourage synergies in the use of shared facilities; facilitate crude handling/transportation agreements to ensure favorable terms for all parties; among others.

