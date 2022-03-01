Stakeholders have advocated for quick passage and assent to the Critical National Infrastructure Bill under consideration at the National Assembly in order to ensure protection of assets.

The stakeholders unanimously made the call at the opening ceremony of the National Stakeholders summit on “Protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s critical Infrastructures, Monuments and Business Assets” in Abuja.

The minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Senator George Akume who was chairman of the occasion said Nigeria now faces more security threats that have different characteristics from classic military conflict between states.

Represented by the director human resource management , Mrs Maria Ngaji, Akume said the nature of threats to Nigeria’s security have changed significantly in the last two decades.

He said structural challenges, such as the systematic vandalisation, degradation and destruction of Nigeria’s critical national infrastructures, monuments and business assets; terrorism, insurgency, cybercrimes, banditry, kidnapping, piracy, oil bunkering, drug trafficking and other forms of organised crime, have created an entirely new security environment.

He added that the gross expansion of the contours that define security boundaries makes it imperative to recognise the eco-¬systemic dimensions of the threats that stare at us daily and in every form.

He lamented that the rampancy and intensity of the vandalisation and destruction of Nigeria’s infrastructures and assets prompted President Muhammadu Buhari to give marching order to the armed forces, intelligence and security establishment and all Nigerians to ensure maximum vigilance and shared responsibility in the protection and security of assets and platforms at all points in their life-cycle.

“The National Stakeholders Summit aims at galvanizing responsibility and synergy for the prioritization of the Multi Agency/ Joint Risk Management Efforts to ensure the security and resilience of Nigeria’s critical national assets, in line with the Risk Management Framework of the National Protection Policy and Strategy 2022 (CNAINPPS 2022), and also, the Critical National Infrastructure Bill under consideration at the National Assembly.

“This projections of the Summit are consistent with the provisions of the National Protection Policy and Strategy 2022 (CNAINPPS 2022); the National Security Strategy Framework; and the Critical National Infrastructure Bill currently under consideration at the National Assembly; the re-engineering of appropriate legislations; and the strategic roadmap for harnessing expert knowledge and country wide technical support for deterrence, codified response strategy and recovery architecture to Nigeria’s critical assets.

“The Summit further aims to deepen advocacy; harness expert/operational knowledge and country wide technical support to enhance deterrence, threat mitigation and desired security outcomes; and sustain confidence building through robust interface with all Stakeholders including Nigeria’s National and State Houses of Assembly; the Armed Forces, Security and Intelligence Agencies; Statutory Regulators in the diverse Sectors of Nigeria’s productive economy; Investors/ Business Owners; Operators of the Infrastructures and Assets; Professional and Civil Society Organizations; the Traditional Institution, Socio Cultural and Pressure Groups, etc.

“ By building inter/multi sectoral synergy, the Summit shall engender Stakeholders and citizens with shared responsibilities towards achieving the institutionalization of the road map and priorities of the policy frameworks crafted to provide deterrence, security and resilience of Nigeria’s assets. It is also the expectation of the Conveners that the derivatives from the Summit shall enhance knowledge leadership & management, regenerate confidence in securing Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria’s productive Sectors as canvassed by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, at different international fora; and also boost capital growth and turnkey business startups and development,” he said.

Earlier, the head of secretariat, coordinating committee Dr Chiakor Alfred said a lot of beautiful policy documents are gathering dusts in the various ministries. He noted that the presidential marching order to military has not yielded results because critical stakeholders are not involved.