With Nigeria still lagging behind many other African countries on various health indicators, stakeholders have tasked government at all levels to urgently give the desired attention to the health sector and revamp the medical system such that citizens can visit hospitals for basic medical support.

The stakeholders, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, at the 5th anniversary of Timilehin Leukaemia Foundation (TLF) in Lagos, said Nigeria’s health statistics is quite alarming, hence the need for government to urgently revamp the health sector, to improve the poor health indicators in the country.

The indices for expectancy, infant mortality and maternal mortality rates are still much higher in Nigeria compared with other countries like Ghana and South Africa, says Co-chair, Industrial Global Union, Sub-Saharan Africa Region, Comrade John Adaji, adding that it is time government at all levels addressed the major causes of these avoidable, unacceptable rate of mortality in the country.

