BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Stakeholders including the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, described the discrimination between graduates of universities and polytechnics in the country as unnecessary, saying there was the need for the National Assembly to end the dichotomy by way of legislative intervention.

They spoke on Monday at the opening session of a two-day public hearing on a Bill for an Act to abolish and prohibit discrimination between First Degrees and Higher National Diplomas for the purpose of employment in Nigeria, organized by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, in Abuja.

The stakeholders including the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Forum of Nigeria Polytechnic Alumni Associations (FONPAA), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Committee of Federal Polytechnic Rectors, and others called on the Federal Government to end the dichotomy between First Degree and HND graduates in the country.

The Senate President, who was represented by Senator Olalekan Mustapha, said the dichotomy has unfairly affected many people, hence the need to tinker with the relevant laws to ensure a balance.

“The four bills slated for the public hearing are timely especially towards addressing the existing discrimination between B.Sc and HND.

“This dichotomy has really affected significant number of people in a way considered undesirable, hence the agitation for amendment of the existing laws to calibrate the standard to attain balance for solidarity, equity and fair play devoid of discrimination of graduates be it University or Polytechnic,” Lawan said.

For his part, the national chairman of FONPAA, Obialor Ibebuike, in a memorandum, which was jointly signed by the national secretary of the alumni association, Goke Ishola, supported the Bill, saying the discrimination was an ‘unnecessary albatross’ in the way of Nigeria to development.

“We specifically want to thank the Senate and indeed the National Assembly for this patriotic step aimed at erasing fully the unnecessary albatross that has partially mitigated against our country’s technological development.

“China recently converted 600 universities to well funded research-based Polytechnics to further boost their industrial and economic growth.

“The same strategy had earlier been adopted by South Korea. This, we believe, is the way to go in the country if we are really serious in catching up with the developed world,” FONPAA submitted.

Also, the national coordinator of HND Stakeholders, Sebastien Onyemaobi, in a 34-page memorandum submitted to the Senate committee, said the dichotomy, which started in 1955 during the colonial era, should stop.

But the representative of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, who is the Permanent Secretary in charge of Service, Policies and Strategies in the office of Head of Service, said there would be need for the review of curricula of universities and polytechnics before the dichotomy could be abolished.

According to him, while dichotomy at entry level into public service between university and polytechnics graduates has been removed, that of progression from G-Level 14 upward is still there, as a polytechnic graduate will have to acquire post-graduate diploma or Master’s degree before advancing beyond Level 14 in the service.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the committee, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita (APC, Katsina North), said all the views and submissions made by the stakeholders will guide the Senate Panel in its final recommendations to the Senate.