Members of the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the auspices of Young Stakeholders Forum (CKAYS) has urged the national leadership of the party to shut down the factional party secretariat in the state.

The acting coordinator of the group, AbdulRasheed Salaudeen, made the call while addressing journalists on the crisis rocking the state’s chapter of the APC in Ilorin, the state capital.

He opined that the measure would unite and make all party members stay under the leadership of the state governor “as the leader of the party in the state.”

He also asked the national leadership of APC to mandate the erstwhile state chairman of the party, Alh. Bashir Bolarinwa, to return every party property in his possession to the party secretariat.

Salaudeen also asked the national leadership to caution members of the party not to incite or create chaos in the state, saying that anyone found guilty should be sanctioned.

While passing a vote of confidence in the leadership of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, Salaudeen called on the governor not to be distracted by anyone in dishing out dividends of democracy and good governance to the people of the state.

He added: “We pray that the national secretariat of our party should immediately direct compulsory shutdown of the mock secretariat in Kwara State and direct all party members to unite and stay under the leadership of the governor as the leader of the party in th state.

“That Alhaji Lai Mohammed should be removed as minister and replaced with loyal and dedicated party man.

“That Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa should be mandated to return every party property in his possession to the secretariat with immediate alacrity.”