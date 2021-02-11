By Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona, was unveiled in a grand style at the Nation’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on the 5th of Feb.5, 2021 by Stallion Group, with high profile dignitaries including the minister of industry, trade and investment, Hon. Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the director general of the national automotive design and development council (NADDC), well respected permanent secretaries, the CEO of Stallion Group, Mr. Anant Badjatya amongst others.

The event, which was unveiled by the chief host, the honourable minister of industry, trade and investment, Hon. Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, was the beginning of a series of activities to announce the arrival of the electric car in the nation’s capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the grand unveiling, the electric car was taken for a test drive to showcase its wide range capacity and speed.

Speaking about the car, the minister of industry expressed excitement at unveiling the latest innovation in the country and showed support for the initiative by Stallion Group, saying “Stallion Group is the pioneer producer of the Made-in-Nigeria Electric Vehicle (EV) called Kona. The FMIT & NADDC has it as part of their plans for the automotive industry to migrate from the use of conventional vehicles (powered by Fuel and Diesel) to alternative powered vehicles, considering the environmental degradation caused by global warming”.

In his welcome speech, the group CEO of Stallion Group, Anant Badjatya, appreciated the Nigerian Government for always being forward thinking for the greater good of Nigerians and encouraging sustainable means of operations making the location future ready.

He also applauded the government for their acceptance and solidarity with their acceptance of the “Electric Kona”, while restating Stallion Group’s commitment to providing excellent services that appeal to the Nigerian audience.

Hyundai Kona is Nigeria’s first locally assembled car which is said to have a 482km range capacity, with an acceleration of (0-100kms) in 9.7 seconds on a single battery cycle of a capacity of 64 KWH. The ease of charging is unmatched and can be plugged in at home or work for 9.35 hours for a full battery. Its 100 per cent electric with zero carbon emission.

The grand unveiling of the Hyundai Kona Electric car, continued with a roadshow on the at key high traffic locations around Abuja with a series of activities including dancing, sharing & distribution of brand items amongst others.The series of activations continues at select high profile restaurants/bars at “Lagos Bistro” Restaurant and “A Bar Called Paper” on the 6th and 7th February 2021 respectively with free test drives for guests and passers-by, as well as a special Valentine Weekend activation at high profile restaurants in Abuja.