Stallion Group has restated its commitment to support efforts to drive the Nigerian rice revolution with a central objective of bringing self-sufficiency in rice.

The group in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP said with that objective at the back its mind, its subsidiary, Popular Farms & Mills Ltd, recently hosted the 8th edition of its annual rice and sesame supply chain Meeting in Kano.

Annual supply chain meeting by the group has been institutionalised as a formal platform to announce the commencement of the wet season harvest of Paddy Rice & Sesame in Nigeria.

The event recognises and rewards stakeholders namely aggregators, farmers cooperatives, progressive farmers, logistic coordinators, financial institutions, technical partners and NGOs for their efforts and contribution in the company’s paddy rice and sesame value chain backward integration initiatives.

The top suppliers of the region were rewarded for their impressive contributions, especially during the lock down period.

Despite the interstate border closure and restraints on free movement, the suppliers had ensured that the essential commodity reached where it was most needed.

Winners include, Sani Musa Abunaka and Nababa Isha Ibrahim from North Central region, Abdullahi Guirin and Umar Dan Alhaji from North East and Abdullahi Izge and Shehu Bawa from North west regions for their stupendous contributions.

Managing director, Popular Farms & Mills ltd, Mr Amit Kumar Rai in his address at the event stated that the company was working in close coordination with all stakeholders and the government to tackle the pandemic that has caused a social and economic mayhem in the country.

Pledging free rice and fish for three months to hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 care in Nigeria, he informed that 36 state hospitals and isolation centers across 15 states in Nigeria were beneficiaries of the relief execution program.

The MD added that the “company’s future objective is to target production of 1.50 million tonnes of rice in Nigeria through establishing more rice milling facilities and structured farming activities. The focus is to make Nigeria self-sufficient in rice production.”

Popular Farms & Mills has been pushing forward the agenda of opportunity, sufficiency and food security in Nigeria by entering into a partnership with over 1,451 cooperative groups, having direct access to more than 71,486 member-farmers and 65,715 hectares of rice farm land area for increasing the rice and sesame production and developing agro business in Nigeria.

The group imparts several training programmes and distributes free rice farming tools to out growers across the rice producing states in Nigeria. Its Rice and Sesame backward integration value chain initiatives and activities are executed and brought to the doorsteps of Rice Farmers through its 16 Aggregation Centers spread across 14 states.

This year its supply chain activities are expanding further to operate 21 aggregation centers in 18 states.