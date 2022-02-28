Stallion Nissan Motors Nigeria NMN Limited, the exclusive representative of the Nissan brand, has officially unveiled, the new Navara pickup truck to its Nigerian customers, promising to continue to invest in the nation’s auto industry.

In his keynote address at the occasion, the general manager, of Stallion NMN Ltd, Mr Amit Sharma, described the launch of the new Navara as a continuation of his company’s journey towards transforming Nigeria into a notable hub for manufacturing and distribution of Nissan vehicles.

According to him, Stallion-Nissan is ever conscious of what he described as Nigeria’s incredibly huge potential, hence its resolve to keep investing in the nation’s automobile industry.

“Barely a year after the Stallion-Nissan agreement, then newly revived auto policy received a boost of a Nissan Assembly plant located at our VON Automobiles complex in Lagos.

“From the plant, the first locally assembled Nissan Patrol was rolled out in 2014. Since then, we have significantly invested in a local production of other vehicles, including Nissan Almera, NP300 Pickups and Urvan NV350.

“This has attracted enormous economic benefits to Nigeria and Nigerians, especially in terms of 100s of direct and indirect jobs and enhanced technical skills for a good number of Nigerian workers via the provision of world-class training.

Notwithstanding the prevailing global economic setback occasioned by the pandemic, Amit assured Nigerians that Nissan would not relent in its efforts to bring the best of the auto innovation and affordable tropically modified vehicles to Nigerians,” Sharma stressed.

To this end, Stallion-Nissan, according to Sharma, has embarked on new model introductions, covering a range of passenger, commercial and other specialized vehicles for the benefit of individuals, government departments and businesses in Nigeria.

One of them, he stated further, is the all-new Nissan Navara, which we are launching this evening.

Interestingly, he said, the new Navara, which is now available for sale in the country, comes with the capability to withstand even the toughest tropical terrains of Nigeria because it is made in Africa for Africa. It is tough and smart and is the toughest Navara Nissan has ever built.