Stallion Nissan Motors Nigeria Ltd has promised to start assembling no fewer than 500 units of the pickup in the country to ensure accessibility at an affordable price.

Stallion Nissan Motors Nigeria Ltd is the Nissan’s exclusive manufacturer and product distributor in Nigeria. It has recently launched Nissan Navara into the Nigerian market.

Addressing journalists at the launch, the general manager, Stallion NMN Ltd., Amit Sharma, said: “from the middle of this year, the pickup will be assembled in Nigeria. It is amazing when you think that Nigeria has the biggest economy in the continent, the population is the largest in Africa.

“This, however, indicates that there is incredible potential in Nigeria everyone sees but to make it work, we all have to do it together by having a functioning automotive industry with the investment that comes with it, the jobs it creates and the contribution it makes to the economy means having the right policies in place with a real will implement those.”

He, however, described the new Navara as a reliable partner for work or travel and a workhorse that comes with many best-in-class technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and safety systems, making it the most advanced Navara yet.

To him, “this new Navara brings the best of what Nissan has to offer in one package; rugged, tough and smart, the pick-up offers premium comfort, all at a price that provides customers great value for money.

“This particular Navara is made in Africa for Africa. So, it comes with the capability to withstand even the toughest tropical terrains of the continent, especially, Nigeria.

“Building on more than 85 years of Nissan pickup heritage, the new Nissan Navara represents the pinnacle of the companys experience in building tough and reliable pickups.”

According to Sharma, Nissan is offering the Nigerian market a comprehensive range, starting with double cabin 4×2. Further elevating the pickups rugged character is the introduction of the range-topper PRO-4X grade, a first for the Navara nameplate.

“PRO-4X offers an even more impressive, eye-catching style to appeal to extreme adventure lovers who crave an escape from the daily routine.

“Purpose-built for Africa, boldly styled and technologically advanced, the all-new, all-tough NAVARA PRO-4X is loaded with technology and safety features to keep you and your loved ones connected, safe and comfortable,” he pointed out.