BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Stallion Spikers of Ribadu Cantonment’s male and female teams emerged champions of the maiden Inter-Barracks Volleyball championship sponsored by the President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod.

The championship which climaxed at the weekend saw the host Stallion Spikers of Ribadu cantonment slugging it out with Bayonet Spikers of Jaji Cantonment.

In the 1st set, it ended 25:20 in favour of the Stallion Spikers but the Bayonet boys came back strong to win the 2nd set 27:25.

The Stallion Spikers left no stone unturned in the 3rd set winning 25:20 but the Bayonet Spikers were not that lucky in the last set when the Stallion Spikers walloped them 25:15 to win the match that ended in a major count of 3:1.

Earlier in the third place match, 44 barrack Spikers defeated Kalapanzi barracks.

In the female game involving three teams, again the Stallion Spikers of Ribadu cantonment won with 5 points, Kalapanzi came 2nd with 4 points and

Bayonet Spikers though won no game came 3rd with no points.

Speaking on the championship, sponsor of the Championship who is also the chairman of the Volleyball Association in Kaduna State, Engr. Nimrod, said he was not disappointed with the performance he saw displayed by the players.

He said, he has personally identified some brilliant players that would be mentored into becoming great Volleyball players in the future.

“I am not disappointed at all, I am happy that the championship is a success and I can tell you that I have personally identified some very good players who will nurture to become great players in future.

“By the grace of God, we will sustain this championship and make it an annual event as part of our contribution to youth development and giving back to the society” he said.