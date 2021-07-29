Stanbic IBTC Capital was recognised as best investment bank in Nigeria at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021; winning the award for the third time in four years.

The award is one of the most coveted in the investment banking industry and was given in recognition of Stanbic IBTC Capital’s proven track record in providing innovative advisory, capital markets and debt arranging solutions to a diversified client base that includes local corporates, multinationals and government entities operating in Nigeria.

The chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital, Funso Akere said: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from Euromoney, which reaffirms our position as the leading investment banking franchise in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are grateful to our clients who continue to entrust Stanbic IBTC Capital with their most important mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital raises and financing transactions that require innovative solutions.”

He added, “our investment banking professionals worked closely with clients at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to assess their liquidity needs and came up with immediate financing solutions, which required innovative and complex structuring and unique access to capital market investors.

“We acted as lead issuing house to the N115 billion BUA Cement Plc bond issue, the largest bond issue in the history of the Nigerian capital market, and also as Lead Issuing House to the N100 billion Dangote Cement Plc bond issue which was successfully completed despite the strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in Lagos State at that time.

“We advised on the merger between Tangerine Life Insurance Limited and ARM Life Plc and acted as sole issuing house on equity issuances by AIICO Insurance Plc and UACN Property Development Company Plc, amongst other landmark transactions.”