The chairman of Stanbic IBTC Plc, Basil Omiyi, has urged organisations to migrate to cleaner energy sources for their operations because of the capacity to reduce the impact of emissions on the environment.

Acknowledging that the economy and society are wholly owned subsidiaries of the environment, he stated that, the use of green energy will help keep the environment stable to support economic and social activities.

He noted that, for development in Nigeria to be sustainable, there must be a balance that guarantees that the environment and society are not negatively affected by economic activities now and in the future.

“Green energy is devoid of carbon emissions (unlike fossil fuel energy sources which harm the environment) and is one of the major contributors to climate change. Corporates can shift to cleaner energy sources for their operations. Financial institutions can help advance this shift by facilitating funding (in line with their risk appetites) which will be necessary to achieve growth in the green energy space,” he said.

The Stanbic IBTC chairman also revealed that his organisation was committed to creating a greener environment across its operational locations.

He said: “at Stanbic IBTC, building environmental resilience is one of our four sustainability pillars. This pillar demonstrates our focus on environmental footprint management.”

In this regard, the Stanbic IBTC has continued to implement and expand on programmes to reduce its carbon emissions.

Some of the ways include reduction of energy consumption in office locations using energy-efficient fittings; adoption of cleaner energy sources across the office locations, as well as the Go-Green programmes across some branch locations to reduce energy and paper consumption and improve water efficiency.

