Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, has announced that the N15 billion Series II Offer under its Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund N100 billion Shelf Programme.

The offer, which is open and scheduled to close on June 10, 2022, is designed to bridge the gap between the long-term funding needs of promoters of infrastructure projects and the needs of investors with long-term capital.

Structured as a close-ended collective investment scheme, the Fund seeks to provide competitive returns above the benchmark Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) 10-year bond yield.

The fund manager successfully closed its Series I offer in September 2021 and raised N6.745 billion across diverse investors, including Pension Fund Administrators, Asset Management Companies, Insurance Companies, and High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs).

The proceeds of the Series I offer were deployed towards the energy and healthcare sectors.

Speaking on the development, chief investment officer, Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund, Dolu Olugbenjo, said: “subsequent to the deployment of Series I proceeds, we are pleased to present the Offer to investors to support a robust pipeline of investment opportunities currently under our review.

“These include infrastructure and infrastructure-related project opportunities in healthcare, transport, logistics, renewable power and energy, amongst others.”

“We encourage institutional investors to continue participating in the Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund by partnering with us to bridge the existing infrastructure asset gap that could deliver positive social and economic multiplier effects,” he said.