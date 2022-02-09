Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, has opened a new branch in the Lagos Free Zone to serve the banking and pension needs of the financial institution’s current and prospective clients along the environs.

The chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Demola Sogunle, said, the branch opening was geared towards serving industries, corporates and individuals in that region.

To him, “as a forward-thinking financial institution, we have opened a branch to make our services available to individuals in the Ibeju-Lekki axis because we expect economic activities to increase within the area. We are fully committed and determined to continue providing world-class banking products and facilities in all the markets we operate in, and to ensure that our customers’ unique business needs are met.”

The chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, said: “we are delighted to open this branch in the Lagos Free Zone area. This expansion epitomises our growth strategy of spreading our footprint to various regions in the country, and enhancing accessibility of our quality products and services to numerous industries and clients.”

Adeniyi highlighted the growing need for additional banking services targeted at both current and prospective customers in the area, and the cognisance of convenience, alternative banking channels, and accessibility to financial services as key factors in achieving service excellence.

He further described the branch opening as a strategic move that would catalyse vast investment opportunities inherent in the region.

Head, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC, Eric Fajemisin, described the Lagos Free Zone as one of the commercial centres in Africa’s largest economy, adding that, an overarching strategy of Stanbic IBTC remained to build sustainable businesses in all the regions served and to consistently create long-term value and wealth for shareholders and customers.

Also, the head, Client Coverage (Consumer clients), Eronmonsele Omiyi stated that, “Stanbic IBTC takes pride in the recognitions and awards for being at the forefront of providing exceptional customer service, and all customers can be assured of the same experience across all its branches, including this branch at the Lagos Free Zone”.

He added that, “excellent customer experience is complemented by the state-of-the-art digital channels that the bank provides, and our staff will be available to answer any enquiries from clients.”