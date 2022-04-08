Stanbic IBTC Insurance, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has launched its life insurance campaign by creating awareness on insurance cover.

The campaign with the theme ‘The Good Life’ is geared towards creating awareness about the benefits of having insurance cover.

To kick off the campaign, a launch event was held where executives of Stanbic IBTC as well as several veterans within the creative industry spoke passionately about the need for Life insurance and the edge that Stanbic IBTC Insurance is delivering with bespoke and inclusive life assurance packages.

The launch of this campaign complements the bouquet of solutions offered by Stanbic IBTC as it continues to live up to its status of being a leading end-to-end financial service provider in Nigeria.

Speaking, the chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr Demola Sogunle stated, “many Nigerians are just beginning to understand the importance of insurance but as an organisation, we have been very deliberate about educating both young and old about the advantage that the right insurance cover provides to life and property.

“Today, in taking that effort further, we launched what we have tagged: The Good Life Campaign to advocate the value that comes from having Life Insurance and the availability of multiple Life Insurance solutions from our Life Insurance Company; Stanbic IBTC Insurance.”

Speaking on the rationale behind the insurance campaign, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance, Akinjide Orimolade said that having a life insurance package is a necessity as it guarantees peace of mind and aids preparedness for unprecedented occurrences.

He urged Nigerians to get life insurance covers and shun the belief that insurance can only be bought by only rich or old people.

“The Good Life campaign is aimed at creating awareness of several fully customised, innovative, life insurance solutions that enable Nigerians easy access to the good life.

“As professionals with vast knowledge of the insurance market, we can offer the most suitable policies for our retail and corporate clients, based on extensive research and conscientious needs assessment. Having a life insurance cover is a smart thing to do, especially in these uncertain times, especially as it covers beneficiaries from financial hassles when life happens,” he pointed out.