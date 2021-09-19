Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has reiterated its commitment to efficiently managing contributors’ funds and ensuring the development of Nigeria’s pension industry.

The Pension Company made this known at its virtual wellness session titled ‘RetireFit’. Speaking the chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Demola Sogunle said that “At Stanbic IBTC, we recognise that keeping fit is an essential part of your wellbeing journey, hence, our reason for organising this event.

“As the theme implies, ‘RetireFit’ is our attempt to encourage as many people as possible to adopt a healthy lifestyle that optimise their wellbeing beyond their active work life. To us, retiring fit incorporates healthy living, being physically active with strategic financial planning for the future.”

He said “Our sole desire is to see more people become physically and financially fit, as these two factors contribute to the general health and wellbeing of our clients.”

Also, at the session, chief executive officer of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Mr Olumide Oyetan, stated that the whole conversation about retiring well and retiring fit is very germane, explaining that “The idea is that as people get older and start to come to retirement, health challenges might start to creep up. We want clients to deliberately start on a journey of exercising and keeping fit.”

The head, Investment Management, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Mr Jide Allo disclosed that a framework would soon be put in place to protect and grow pension funds by investing a portion of these funds in dollar-denominated assets.

In specific terms, executive director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Nike Bajomo explained the rationale for focusing on exercise and fitness. According to her, when we do not take care of ourselves and general wellbeing, we are probably going to retire tired and unhealthy and all the hard-earned money we have put together for our retirement will be spent on medical bills