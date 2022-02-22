Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has concluded plans to sponsor Africa NXT, formerly known as Social Media Week.

In recent years, experts and youths in the business, creative and tech spaces across Africa and the diaspora had convened to hold discussions on various topics related to youth development at the week-long annual event.

This year, the event is slated to take place from February 27, 2022 to March 4, 2022. The 2022 edition of the event is themed ‘The Next 10 Years: Reimagining Our Collective Commitment to Africa’s Prosperity’, with a particular focus on collaboration to achieve progress in tech and business for Africa’s prosperity.”

Speaking about the event, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, said the event would serve as an opportunity to connect with the youth.

According to him, Stanbic IBTC is passionate about youth development and innovation. Africa NXT is a platform that connects us all, gives us the opportunity to converse and let them know that Stanbic IBTC is always ready to help push their dreams.

Adeniyi said, the robot, Pepper, will be on ground for people to have a first-hand experience of it and have a glimpse of how technology powers Stanbic IBTC’s operations, saying that “Technology simplifies complex processes. Pepper is a robot, but it is well equipped to carry out basic transactions.

onstration of Stanbic IBTC’s relentless search for ways to serve our clients and customers through technology.”

Stanbic IBTC remains committed to finding ways to connect with the youth for empowerment as well as providing Nigerians with financial solutions powered by innovative technology.

