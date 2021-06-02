Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc shareholders approved the dividend of N40 billion, representing N3.60 per share and one bonus share for every six ordinary shares held by the shareholders.

The shareholders gave the commendation at the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM) held by proxy in Lagos in line with the NCDC COVID-19 guideline.

Announcing the resolution at the AGM, company secretary and head, Country legal services of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mr. Chidi Okezie, said: “following a recommendation by the board of directors of the company, the sum of N925.5 million is set aside out of the company’s general reserves, be capitalised, and the same be applied in paying in full for 1.851 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.”

A shareholder, Mr. Tunde Bamidele appreciated the board and management of Stanbic IBTC for the steadfastness, hard work and dedication, which resulted in the N83 billion profit after tax for the 2020 financial year, and culminated in the 360 kobo dividend and allotment of bonus shares.

Speaking to shareholders, the chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mr. Basil Omiyi, commended the group’s management on an impressive result despite operating in a tough environment.

The chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle, reiterated the management’s commitment to sustaining the high standards that have earned the group several commendations and awards, including the highest level of ratings by globally recognised rating agencies.