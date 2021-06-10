Stanbic IBTC stockbrokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, said it trained prospective investors on the importance of stock investment.

In a webinar themed ‘Investing in the Stock Market for Beginners’, head, sales trading at Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, Deji Aluko, enlightened the audience on the basics of investing in stocks.

Speaking on the importance of understanding stockbroking, Aluko advised beginners to take advantage of informative platforms to learn and research before trading in stocks. She cited Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers’ website and the Stanbic IBTC Mobile app as examples of such platforms.

She described the stock market as a platform where shares and related securities are traded while stockbroking is primarily a service that allows retail and institutional investors to buy and sell equities, debts, or Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

While speaking about how Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers leverages technology to scale, Aluko explained that the evolving nature of the market requires the firm to be innovative in its products and service offerings in order to maintain its leading position in the industry.

“Customers can use our e-trader online platform to buy and sell shares. Our stockbroking app which can be accessed via the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App is one major way we have been able to leverage technology to meet the needs of our customers. Beyond buying and selling of shares, our value-added services are numerous,” she added.