Nigerians who mean well for this nation must give DCP Abba Kyiari the benefit of doubt and stand by him as one of our finest cops until allegations against him are proved by the constituted panel set up to review the allegations made against him by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This call was made by the Youth Security Roundtable, a Non-Governmental Organization focussed on proffering sustainable solutions to youth involvement in cybercrime, cultism, drug trafficking and terrorism, and other violent crimes in Nigeria.

In a press statement made available to the press today, and signed by the National Coordinator of the organization, Amb. Ade Mario Emmanuel, the group stated that the allegations by the FBI are ‘mere allegations which are yet to be proved in any court of law in the US or in Nigeria’

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be recalled that the Nigerian media have been washed with reports of a warrant issued by the United States District Court for the Central District of California for the arrest of DCP Abba Kyari in relation to the ongoing prosecution of famous Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

In the charge sheet published on various news platforms, the FBI had alleged that DCP Kyari received a transfer of three hundred thousand naira from Ramon Abass. None of the allegations have been proved as the trial is still ongoing. DCP Abba Kyari, on his Facebook page, has however, dismissed the allegation equivocally stating that he never collected money from Hushpuppi.

The Youth Security Roundtable stated that Nigerians must remember how DCP Abba Kyari, the Commander of the IGP-Intelligence Response Team and his men have put their lives on the line to stop criminals from running over our society and making Nigeria insecure.

‘He is one of our finest cops. He has led his team to solve many mysterious crimes notably the arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious Kidnap kingpins Chukwudumeme Onwaumadike also known as Evans; Henry Chibueze Aka “Vampire” in Owerri and the arrest of kidnappers, armed bandits and their sponsors in Zamfara State, after the gang had kidnapped the twin sisters before their wedding’, the group stated.

The group further stated that DCP Abba Kyari like other police officers, has committed his live and resources to hunt down criminals across the breath and width of this country.

‘Through his industry, ingenuity and professionalism, DCP Kyari has fought to stop the activities of armed robbers, kidnappers, terrorists and assassins and combat criminality in our society. He is one us and we cannot in good faith condemn him because of allegations made by the FBI who by the way are not infallible’, the statement further said.

The Youth Security Roundtable concluded that they are a responsible organization who would never support security personnels aiding criminals. However, Nigerians must not throw away one of their finest cops on the basis of a mere allegation yet to be proved.