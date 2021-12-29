Standard Chartered has launched its agent banking service as part of its digital banking proposition to clients.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, David Idoro said: “we are pleased to launch the Standard Chartered’ Agency Banking service today as a further testament to our commitment to growing our retail banking presence in Nigeria.

“We believe one of the primary ways of achieving financial inclusion, in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) strategic national objectives, is to provide basic banking services at locations as close to our customers and the general public as possible. Our agency banking service is designed to enhance livelihoods while providing convenient and reliable services to customers.”

Head of digital banking, Adeyinka Shorungbe added, at any Standard Chartered Banking Agent locations, its customers and the general public will be able to conduct basic banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, transfers and also open a Standard Chartered bank account in a safe and secured environment.

Stressing that, this was why the bank is partnering companies and organisations having distribution network to provide world class agency banking directly to customers in their neighbourhood, he added that, one of such partnership is with Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited.

Going forward, you will be able to conduct basic banking services at all Petrocam service stations, he said.

The chief executive officer of Petrocam, Patrick Ilo noted that, Petrocam has built a brand and reputation that appreciates the communities it operates in and forming a synergy with them.

He added that its service stations not only sell petroleum products but also provide an array of services and support to our host communities, adding that, this was why he is excited with partnership with Standard Chartered Bank to bring to its customers, community agency banking services, that will further impact their lives positively.

