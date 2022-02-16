Standard Chartered has produced five winners from its Women in Technology Incubator programme and rewarding each winner with $10,000 grants, provides business development advisory and mentorship opportunities.

Chief executive officer, Standard Chartered, Lamin Manjang announced the winners from the third cohort of the programme at the graduation ceremony in Lagos earlier yesterday.

Like the last two editions, the 10 young businesswomen in this cohort where shortlisted from over 1,000 applicants and went through a rigorous 16-week executive bootcamp during which they also interacted with business development coaches and executives from Standard Chartered.

At the end of the training period, five winners with the most compelling ideas were chosen with each winner scheduled to also received up to $10, 000 in seed funding to scale up and expand their business operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s winners are; Oluwadamilola Soyombo, founder of Skooqs; Bolarinwa Kemisola, founder of Nextwear Technology; Adegbite Adenike, founder, The Trillionbucks Company; Zita Agwunobi, founder/CEO of Iverify and Wunmi Akinsola, founder of Fashtracker.

Manjang said: “today, we congratulate and celebrate these exceptional women who have gone above and beyond to prioritise the growth, sustainability and community impact of their businesses.

“As part of our Bold Stands, to Lift Participation, initiatives like the Women in Tech incubator gives us the opportunity to unleash the full potential of female entrepreneurs who in turn are able to improve the lives of people around the world especially Nigeria.”

Also, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Dayo Aderugbo added that, “we are optimistic about the impact this programme will have on their businesses. Through the Women in Technology Incubator programme, the bank focuses on capacity building for women-owned small enterprises, under our Futuremakers by SC Community Investment initiative, which we believe serves as a great opportunity to support greater diversity in gender representation within technology entrepreneurship for women in Nigeria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Aderugbo, the resources the beneficiaries have received from the sessions are theirs for life and will certainly support the resilience of their businesses while creating employment for more women and youths in the country.

Launched in Nigeria in June 2019, the SC Women in Tech Incubator (SCWITI) was established to support and promote the economic and social development of women engaging in technology led enterprise.