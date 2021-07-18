Standard Chartered has appointed Lina Osman as regional head of sustainable finance for Africa and the Middle East, as part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to provide sustainable financing solutions across its regional footprint.

Osman has over 14 years of banking experience in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

During that period, Osman has been a successful corporate finance banker and delivered a number of landmark advisory and financing transactions in several areas, such as renewable energy space.

Osman has also successfully developed a number of banking relationships with sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms.

The bank said: “Osman will work closely with Standard Chartered’s senior management and broader sustainable finance team, as well as the Bank’s coverage, industry, and product partners, to originate and structure sustainable finance transactions for clients across Africa and the Middle East.”

Global head of sustainable finance at Standard Chartered, Daniel Hanna, said: “There is an urgent need to unlock the potential of Africa and the Middle East to accelerate to net zero and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.