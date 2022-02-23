The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will, next month, commence the evacuation of import and export goods in and out of the Apapa port in Lagos respectively when the soil formation of a section of the standard gauge tracks laid is changed for better stability during transit.

The managing director of the corporation, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, who dropped this hint on Monday in Lagos during a media parley said, the contractor; China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) was invited back to site when it was discovered the soil formation at Ijora was not sustainable.

He also disclosed that CCECC has commenced handing over of signal and communication equipment to management of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) along the Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge railway corridor, adding that, the handing over of signal and communication equipment and its deployment will no doubt go a long way in improving service delivery.

According to him, plans are underway to increase the frequency of passenger trains on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway corridor from 6 to I6 daily while Abuja-Kaduna will be increased to 10 daily from the present six daily, as well as Warri-Itakpe will be increased to 4 trains daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okhiria also hinted that the federal government has approved $2.8billion fund for the procurement of rolling stocks for mainteance of both narrow gauge and standards gauge coaches, wagons and locomotive engines as well as purchase of new engines, coaches and wagons.

He said further that the Kaduna-Kano standard gauge railway line will be commissioned next year, noting that, currently CCECC is working on the soil formation.

On the Ibadan-Kano standard gauge railway corridor, the managing director stated that, work is ongoing as regards land acquisition while government is still sourcing for fund to finance the project and other rail projects like Calabar to Lagos project which will run through Calabar, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, Benin and Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT