Ahead of plans to flag off commercial passenger train service from Lagos to Ibadan on the new standard gauge railway line today, stakeholders in the railway industry have expressed concerns over safety of motorists at railway level crossings located at densely populated communities, towns and cities along the railway corridor.

The concerned Nigerians called on by management of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) that constructed the rail tracks to adhere to safety concerns at the ungated railway level crossings along the Lagos-Ibadan corridor. They called for perimeter fencing along the corridor particularly densely populated communities, towns and cities so as to avoid encroachment and untimely deaths.

Those who spokes with our correspondent opined that safety measures should be put in place especially at railway level crossings where overpasses and underpasses have not been constructed in Cities like Lagos, Abeokuta, and Ibadan which are reputed for high traffic density.

LEADERSHIP findings shows that out of the 11 underpasses and overpasses that are expected to be constructed by Lagos state government and CCECC as an appendage of the original contract, only two have been constructed at Ashaye in Agege and Constain areas of Lagos.

A former director at federal medical centre, Ebute-Metta, Mr Jonathan Ikhafia said that the management of the corporation and CCECC are in a hurry to commence train operations when construction of the station terminals, installation of signal and communication equipment and construction of underpasses and overpasses to regulate movement of trains and vehicles have not been completed.

Another respondent, Mr John Obot who resides at Iju, one of the communities along the Lagos-Ibadan railway corridor commended government for its wisdom in planning to commence the Lagos to Ibadan passenger train service on the standard gauge railway corridor.