No fewer than 42,000 passengers were conveyed on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard gauge railway line in the month of June this year, the minister of transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has said.

He made this remark in Ibadan recently after carrying out inspection of the 11 train terminals along the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway corridor.

The revelation of the minister is coming as our correspondent observed that it was only officials of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation(CCECC) that were operating (driving) the locomotive engines while Nigerians were in charge of regulating movement of passengers in and out of the coaches at Obafemi Awolowo railway terminal, Professor Wole Soyinka, Mobolaji Johnson and Bola Ahmed Tinubu terminals at Apapa.

According to Amaechi, the train now operates two trips daily from Lagos to Ibadan and back, adding that plans are underway to increase the frequency to four trips daily

The minister explained that the increase in frequency of the trains will be approved when installation of the signal and communication equipment is completed.

While inspecting the stations, he observed that some minor jobs were yet to be completed, but expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the railway stations most of which are almost completed except the Olodo station which is at an advanced stage.

Some of the passengers interviewed at the Chief Obafemi Awolowo station in Ibadan expressed satisfaction with the quality of service between Ibadan and Lagos axis.

The minister, who was a bit worried about reports of breakdown, said the spare parts ordered from China were yet arrive the country, urging passengers who ply the corridor to be patient with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

He assured that president Muhammadu Buhari has approved procurement of the spare parts, while, in the meantime, the spare parts for the Lagos Ibadan Service could be deployed.