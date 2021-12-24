Digital television provider, Startimes Nigeria, has launched a novel reality television show, titled ‘Breaking in’ to aid Nigerian job seekers to connect to their dream jobs and employers of labour.

The show according to the Pay TV, is their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), project to the nation, aimed at giving job satisfaction as participants of the show will secure their dream jobs during the show.

Speaking as the official unveiling of the reality show in Lagos, the Startimes Content Director, Vicky Liu, said that the show was developed as a Startimes original content, which has been successfully ran in China. She said the show is aimed at giving qualified job seekers mostly youths, the opportunity to defend their qualification and get their dream jobs. She added that the show will also afford the job seekers to meet with in top company executives, captains of industries and stakeholders in the labour market.

Mr Alex Jian, Chief Executives Officer (CEO), Startimes Nigeria, said the vision behind the reality show is not only to provide jobs for Nigerian youths, but also to create more job opportunities for the youths through communication, information and entertainment, which is appealing to young minds and the young at heart. “This kind of unique show will enable youths to find jobs, the way we did it in China. Companies and partners will enjoy corporate and product exposure, while the audience will be entertained. Theresa Ereme, an executive of Opay company, one of the major partners of Startimes “Breaking – in” reality show, said, apart from the good remuneration for the winners of the show, her company will also pay the first one month transportation fee of the winners to their new jobs, among other benefits.

The Lagos State Government, among others declared their support for the show, for imparting on youth employment. In his speech, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dauda, who applauded the StarTimes worthy youth employment, promised to provide funds for small scales enterprises (SME) training and skills acquisition which is very viral in job employment today outside academic qualification.

The producer and director of the show, Yemi Ogundeji, said the show, although is focused for job seekers, it is also packaged with lots of entertainment, he said right from the capture “Breaking – in… Break in like a star” to the entire dramatic content, it is fully entertaining. He also added that celebrity anchors such as Niyi Johnson, Shine Begho among others. The dramatic interview of contestant, qualification defence, job negotiation, comic relief, suspense and the ‘fight’ for the five stages of “Breaking – in” are all entertaining”, he said.

