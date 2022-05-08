Printing business is a type of business that involves printing on a commercial level, and involves the use of machines and equipments to get artworks out on paper or other type of substrate.

The printing business is a lucrative business because government, companies and even individuals would need printing services, says the owner of Justina Printing and Computer Centre, Mrs Amaka Nnabuchi.

To start the business, one needs to learn the business. “You can learn the offset litho printing, a form of printing where artwork (graphic file) is transfered to a metal plate and then from the plates to a rubber blanket, thereafter, the inked blankets will be used to run the printing on paper.

“You can also learn the digital colour separation printing with the use of computer; large-format printing that uses the large format machine, for printing on flex, SAV, custom banners, backdrops, window graphics, roll up banners, vehicle wrap printing etc or the screen printing that is used for printing on fabrics, wood, glass, signage, etc, among others,” a report by entrepreneur.ng recommended.

One can choose to learn to use all the different machines, Mrs Nnabuchi averred, adding that what matters most is the passion and zeal in learning the business.

After learning the business, the next step is to raise capital to start your own printing business and register your company’s name, Mrs Nnabuchi said, adding that, “For instance, if you want to go into large format printing, the machine is quite expensive. I bought mine N3 million as at 2020.

“You also need to buy computer systems, rent an office space, standby generator, graphic design software among others. For starters, you need to employ just two more persons like the graphic designer and someone to assist you.

“After putting all these in place, the next step is to advertise your business. For starters, I would advise you tell family members and friends, visit companies, work with event planners and put your social media platforms to use.

“You need to be innovative in that, the printing business has evolved over the years and it is still evolving. You need to know the latest technology or machine. You also need to make it a priority to do a good job at all times in order to please your clients.”

Profitability

Though capital extensive, the business is very lucrative, Nnabuchi said, adding that, “For me, in a month, I usually get at least two clients who would want me to print banners, flyers and printing on souvenirs.”

Challenges

“Aside the fact that there is barely power supply in Nigeria, the major challenge is competitiveness. No doubt, the market is large, but if you are comfortable with where you are right now, you would lose your clients,” Nnabuchi said.

To tackle that challenge, she recommended that, “You need to upscale your skills. Know the latest development in the printing industry. Be aggressive in your marketing. The more the clients, the more the profit.”