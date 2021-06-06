Despite the increase in demand for snails, supply is still low, making snail farming an ideal and lucrative business.

Market survey has revealed that a big snail can go as high as N700, whereas the production cost of each snail, according to market observers, should not be more than 300. This translates to about 140 per cent profit margin, hence making snail business lucrative in Nigeria.

Capital

The required capital to start the business is equally small when compared with the profit accruable at the end of the day. According to an agric analyst at TipInfluencer, Victor Chidera, starting a snail business in Nigeria requires:

Housing

Construction of quality snail pens should be made with galvanized wiring net which protects the snails from predators. Snail houses vary depending on your choice of breeds and the available space at your side.

Sourcing For Snails

Don’t buy snails from market which must have been exposed to sun, because it leads to dryness of the snails. Source your snails from other snail farmers.

Snail Feeding

Snail feeding cost is very low, thereby feed your snails properly, Snails are vegetarian, and you can also use formulated feed like mixture of maize, oyster shell, soybeans etc to feed them.

Marketing

Once they are matured, you can sell them off, however, snails could be sold at any age depending on the choice of the buyer and farmer.

You can market your snails in small joint, local market, hotels, restaurants, eateries and barbecue. You can also export your snails abroad and make your money.

Profitability

Agric expert, Olufemi Akinyemi says the capital requirement outside land for a small or medium-scale farm should be within the range of N150,000 to N850,000. He says this investment can produce a minimum of N1.5million to N2 million profit, thus making it a lucrative business that anybody can venture into.

He advocates for special training on snail farming before venturing into such adventure.

Ekiti State government earlier in the year, inaugurated a N5 billion integrated snail farm project co-owned by Dem Eli Farms and Farmkonnect. The project is said to be the biggest snail farm in Africa and the second-largest in the world. According to the governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, the farm is projected to generate N6 billion in profit yearly.

The Ekiti State government believes that the new project, if successful would become a game-changer for the state and country as the demand for snails in Nigeria is approximately 7.5 million kg yearly.