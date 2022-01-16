This caution and admonition is for committed farmers, managers and administrators of agriculture and for those in government who may not have any interest or investment in agriculture, but by providence, occupying positions that can bring help to their people.

This is a critical sector that has helped many people because of its vast potentials and endless opportunities. This is a sector that has provided huge consolation for many people especially now that most governments at all levels across the developing world have not done well. It is a sector of self motivation ,discipline, sustainability and advancement. It is a sector that only those who know its value and are committed to pursuing it carry on even with no or less governmental subsidy. Those who are serious farmers know what am talking about. My definition of serious farmers is not in the bigness of the size of your farm, but how committed to even the small farm that you have to ensure the food security of your immediate family ,clan or community. There are people that, all they have is 2 hectares of land, but they utilize it very well, while some people have hundreds and thousands of hectares but cannot utilize it well.

Most committed farmers are already aware of the need for early planning to avoid any eventuality or unanticipated occurrence or consequences such as scarcity and late arrival of inputs like fertilizer, herbicides ,seedlings, increased prices ,etc which can make business very frustrating. While many farmers would naturally rely on government for the provision, supply or subsidy of these vital and basic inputs, others would prefer to work it out for themselves considering the several failures or refusal of governments to do it. This is because most people in government don’t give priority to agriculture even when they boast of having their own farms and being farmers themselves. To me, it is unimaginable and unbelievable that people who have farms before getting into government lack the zeal, passion and commitment to continue with it and even make it a priority in government. Am always tempted to ask whether their ownership of farmlands is for decoration or the pride of ownership of landed property which is being kept for sale anytime the need for cash arises.

The fact remains that agriculture is the mainstay of human economy especially in struggling nations , but almost all the three tiers of government have not taken to that seriously here in Nigeria , neither have they demonstrated any exemplary and serious commitment to it. But many individuals know the value and eternal relevance of the sector, hence their personal commitments and investments. The food security it provides, employment it generates and corporate trickledown effects it provides for industries ,companies ,factories, etc. Those in government actually don’t know that the cost of governance can seriously be cheaper if government goes into agriculture because it is in itself, one of the huge consumers of food items through the bogus public breakfasts, lunch, dinners and many other ceremonies they organize where food is supplied by contractors in large quantities.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is therefore my plea to governments at all levels to help farmers do agriculture for good benefits even if they themselves don’t take it as one of their first line priorities. This is because the burden of governance will be less on government when people are assisted by government to help themselves. They can do that by directing their respective ministries of agriculture and relevant agencies to start official preparations right away before the commencement of rains. There are many people that do dry season farming through irrigation and they benefit a lot. For this category, farming is already ongoing and the many food crops and beautiful vegetables we see and buy on the roads are the products of their dry season farming. But because of the more expensive and capital nature of the dry season farming, many who could not afford to do irrigation have to wait for the rains before planting their crops. Majority of farmers fall under this category due to the fact that they cannot put in place basic structures of irrigation and security ,etc for themselves. Dry season farming entails closer monitoring and security due to the fact that most animals roam on their own with little or no supervision across the farmlands because harvests have been done on most farms. Government can also help those interested in dry season farming or those whose locations have advantages of producing all season crops for the purpose of providing food security and enhancing their socio-economic status.

Agriculture is not an on- the shelve activity like going to the shop to pick any ready made item. It is an outcome of a long term strategic planning that involves a lot of factors.

The various ministries of agriculture at all levels should also move quickly to draw the attention of their principals to start early preparations to assist our suffering farmers. These patriotic farmers sometimes go through hell to get what they need or want and sometimes incur a lot of losses as a result of government policies or untimely and wrong political decisions or inactions.

As a practical farmer who is passionate about agriculture, I feel it is timely to raise this concern and alarm to draw attention of those in political authority to help our farmers and to also alert the farmers themselves of the need for early planning. If you have some money now, be conscious to buy fertilizer and other inputs to keep, because you may not have the money at the time you need to buy them or that it may be scarce or the prize may double.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wishing all of us the committed farmers of Nigeria, a blessed season of high productivity with bountiful harvest.