Oaklinks.NG, a Nigerian e-Commerce website, has launched its range of services into the market with a promise to offer Nigerians top range of goods and services, particularly gadgets.

In a statement issued on 1st of October, 2021, to launch the e-commerce website, the chief executive officer(CEO), Mr. Olamide Adeyemi Kaka, said, his company wants to end the era where some people patronise mediocre outlets in order to get cheap and ineffective gadgets.

To him, “people underestimate their freedom to choose quality and how it can help shape a positive relationship attitude in a workplace as well as personal environment. Oaklinks.NG is not here to change that behaviour, instead we are here to revolutionise the attitude of people to getting goods, services and gadgets.”

He stated that Oaklinks.NG is driven by passion and the desire to become the highest technological standard in the country and beyond, saying, “this is why our investment ranges from professional services, to management, to commodities, forex, and gadget services.

“The aim is to be the standard of good customer services. And that is why our standards are redefined to bring the future to bear on the present through our unique niche of versatility, availability, reliability and affordability.”

He disclosed that the Oaklinks.NG team is driven by seasoned professionals who are experts in their various field of expertise and who are architects of creativity when it comes to sales, marketing, brand management, digital money and content marketing.