Moves by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to compel public office holders and students of tertiary institutions of learning to undertake drug integrity test have been endorsed by some state House of Assemblies.

In separate interviews with LEADERSHIP Friday, leaders of the state legislatures said the initiative will bring sanity to the polity and ensure that only people with sound mind occupy public offices.

In Kwara State, the chairman, Public Accounts Committee of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Saheed Popoola and another lawmaker, Hon. Raheem Agboola, described the call for drug test for public office holders as a welcome development.

Popoola, however, said for the plan to materialise, NDLEA chairman, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), should sponsor a bill to that effect at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker who represents Ojomu/Balogun constituency (Offa), said without an appropriate legislation, politicians would not take him seriously.

He said, “The call for drug test for public office holders in the country is not a bad idea. It will not however work until it becomes a constitutional arrangement. If the NDLEA chairman wants something like that, he should sponsor a bill to that effect at the National Assembly. If not, politicians will not take him seriously.”

On whether he will support a legislation on drug test for public office holders, the lawmakers said, “I won’t say yes or no until a time when such a bill is tabled before the state House of Assembly. This is because if I support the bill and others do not align with my position, my view becomes a minority judgement.”

He added that if the arrangement works, it would certainly aid the fight against drug abuse in the country.

To Agboola, the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in the 24-man House of Assembly, he would support Marwa’s move hundred percent.

Agboola who represents Ilorin South Constituency said hewould not hesitate to support such Bbill if sponsored from any quarters.

“Drug test for public office holders is a good idea. I support it hundred percent. Nobody should be left behind in the drug test, be it public office holders, technocrats and even drivers. This will greatly help in the fight against drug abuse,” Agboola stated.

The chairman, Information Committee, Jigawa State House of Assembly, Hon Aminu Zakari Gwaiwa, said the state legislature is ever ready to make laws that could prevent irresponsible persons like drug abusers from holding elective positions.

Gwaiwa said leadership is a trust and it is duty bound upon every good citizens to ensure only responsible persons, people of integrity and foresight are allowed to hold it, not drug abusers who lack any of a above mention qualities.

He said drug abuse is the main cause of the increase in corruption, homicide, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, rape and other criminal activities in the country.

The lawmaker added that Jigawa Assembly would not hesitate to make laws or any effort within its jurisdiction to check the menace of drug abuse in the state.

Hon Gwaiwa described the proposal by the NDLEA chairman as a good move that should be critically examined and implemented in the fight against drug abuse in Nigeria.

In his opinion, the deputy speaker of the Assembly Hon Suleiman Musa Kadara said every right thinking person must support the plan to produce credible leaders in the society.

He said there is nobody who is not insane that my wish to join a bus or an aeroplane piloted by a drug abuser. So, the risks constituted by leaders with drug abuse habit are more dangerous than that of driver and pilot.

“So, it is long overdue to have such laws that could enforce drug test before allowing anybody to hold public office in Nigeria, I am hundred percent in support of Marwa’s suggestion,” he said.

Relatedly, the chairman of Imo State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Hon Johnson Duru, has described the proposal by Marwa as a welcome development.

According to him, Nigeria is practising democracy and everybody is entitled to ventilate on any issue that would lead to the development of the country and the institutionalisation of democrac. Duru stressed that this is still a proposal and not being brought to their notice as issues are not handled by commentaries and suggestions.

He submitted that there are rules and guidelines and procedures before any matter is debated on the floor of the House.

The lawmaker said when they get to the bridge “we will cross the river.”

But the speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, has said the call for drug test for public office holders by Marwa is not necessary.

HJe told LEADERSHIP Friday in Osogbo the drug test would add nothing to the polity or good governance in the country.

According to him, some drugs are illicit yet they are prescribed drugs that may not be obtained over the counter.

“I am sure that we are aware that some drugs are illicit yet they are prescribed drugs that may not be obtained over the counter.

“Opium is made up of the analgesic alkaloid morphine, which is processed clinically to produce Heroin for medicinal use yet an illegal drug. Anything that you do in your room is personal to you, the use of Marijuana for example is illicit, but if you use it personally, not disturbing the peace of others or constituting nuisance publicly, you can’t be held liable,” he said.

The director-general, Delta State Orientation Bureau, Barr. Eugene Uzum, said the proposed drug test for public officers was a white elephant inititiative.

He said such the call was not in the right direction.

Why We’re Pursuing Test – NDLEA

Meanwhile, NDLEA has said it is pushing the “Integrity Test” on Nigerians seeking political office, public and civil service, and new and returning students in tertiary institutions.

Director, Media and Advocacy of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday explained that the agency is pushing for the test to ensure that those seeking to represent Nigerians at various levels of leadership should be people of sound mind and not those who work under the influence of illicit drugs.

He said it is not yet a policy, a directive or an order, but a conversation to get the public to buy into the proposal, adding that even victims of drugs abuse should take ownership of the efforts.

“What the chairman is talking about is still at the level of advocacy, trying to push the conversation out there. If we are saying we want to fight drug abuse, illicit drugs in our society, we need the people, even the victims to buy in and take ownership of the efforts. It is not as if it is a policy, a directive or an order yet. It is just about making it a conversation so that people can see the strength and the good side of it. So that people can understand, appreciate why they need some of these things,” he said.

Babafemi said the successes recorded in the fight against illicit drugs in the country were due to the new approach the chairman adopted. He ed that when the chairman came in, the first charge he gave the commanders, men and officers of the agency, was to go out on the offensive

NDLEA To Send Operatives To Foreign Missions

NDLEA is seeking for legal backing to enable it to appoint drug attachees from amongst its operatives to serve in any Nigerian foreign missions.

Also, the agency wants exclusive empowers to be the only government institution to deal with offenders or offences relating to illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.

This followed the ongoing NDLEA Amendment Bill, SB 288 of 2021 under consideration at the Senate, sponsored by Senator Hezekiah Ayuba Dimka (Plateau Central) on the enforcement and execution of NDLEA Act Cap N30.

Marwa made this known in his presentation at a public hearing yesterday at the National Assembly.

Marwa who was represented by a director in the NDLEA, Shedrach Haruna, said the amendment seeks to address four basics in the principal Act, which includes: Establishment of additional scientific laboratories; replacement of the word ‘heroine’ to ‘heroin’; restriction of sentencing discretion of judges and increase in amount of fine for punishment of obstruction.

Specifically, the agency proposed the amendment of Section 45 where it may in “consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appoints a drug attachée from amongst its staff to serve in any Nigerian diplomatic mission abroad.”

126 Jailed For Drug Trafficking In 14 States

Meanwhile, NDLEA has said 126 Nigerians in 14 states have been sentenced to various jail terms for offences bordering on drug trafficking between January and February 2021.

In a statement issued by Babafemi, he said a convict, Musa Ibrahim, bagged 16 years, eight months jail term for trafficking 40 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa in Akure, Ondo State from a Federal High Court in the state capital in charge number FHC/AK/10C/2021. Another convict, Ibrahim, bagged 15 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of trafficking 6.7kg of cannabis in Bauchi in charge number FHC/BAU/CR/22/2010.

In Bauchi State, Haruna Aliya, was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for trafficking 609 kilogrammes of cannabis. Justice Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court, Bauchi, convicted both Aliya and Haladu.

In Jos, Plateau State, Eke Chibuke was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for trafficking Tramadol and Diazepam, while Idan Kenneth charged with unlawful possession of 220 grammes of cannabis, 4.3 grammes of Tramadol, 3.3 grammes of Rophynol, was convicted on all three count charges and sentenced to two years on each count.

A breakdown of conviction records across some other states in February shows that 18 persons were sentenced to jail in Kano, five persons each were sentenced in Imo and Abia, while four were sentenced in Gombe.

Reacting to the record of conviction, Marwa commended the agency’s Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services for the diligent prosecution of the cases and charged them to do more so that such convictions will serve as deterrence to those that may want to be attracted to the illicit trade of drug.