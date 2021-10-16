As the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its state congresses nationwide, the Enugu State chapter was not left behind as party faithful from the various wards and local government areas of the state trooped to the congress venue to elect party officers who will steer the affairs of the party at the state level for another four years.

As early as 8am, local government delegates began arriving the venue of the congress and filed to their various designated points accordingly.

However, the congress did not start until 12pm on Saturday with the arrival of the state congress committee led by its chairman, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu.

The party recorded a near 100 per cent consensus arrangement for almost all the positions save for that of the state chairman, which was keenly contested between Chief Ugo Agballah and General JOJ Okoloagu, with Agballah defeating his rival for the top position.

Addressing party faithful after emerging as state party chairman, Ugo Agballah thanked party members for the huge confidence repose in him even as he enjoined members to close ranks and in one voice serve quit notice to the PDP’s hold on governance in the state.

Agballah said that a wind of change was blowing all over the South-East and that now was the time for party members all over the state to put away all form of rancour and forge a new path that will make the APC the party of choice in Enugu State.