A chieftain of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Chris Agara, has advised party members who lost out in the just-concluded state congresses of the party across the country, to accept defeat in good faith, rather than resort to litigations.

Agara gave the advice while fielding questions from journalists on the party congress, which has led to litigations in most states of the federation with many running to court to seek redress.

The chieftain, who is also a business tycoon and one-time Cross River State governorship aspirant and senatorial candidate for Cross River Central on the platform of the PDP, charged aggrieved party members to take the outcome of the congresses in good faith and join hands with winners in the congress in the party’s interest ahead of 2023 polls.

“In every contest, there is always a winner, someone has to win, with others losing out to the winner. Congratulate him, work with the winner. That would be fine.

“I know it’s difficult for anyone to accept defeat. It can sometimes be a bitter pill for one to swallow.

“But as one with the spirit of good sportsmanship, there is nothing one can do. You can’t win all the time, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.

“Your ability to accept defeat is what counts. Being gallant in defeat and magnanimous in your victory goes a long way to show that you are a good sportsman.

“Defeat can be a bitter pill to swallow, there are circumstances in one’s life that as an individual, you won’t have any choice than to play along for the interest of the party.

“That’s why I am appealing to those involved in the skirmishes to bury whatever grudge they have against their fellow party men and move on.

“If we sustain a peaceful atmosphere that we enjoy now, that can translate to victory,” Agara stated.