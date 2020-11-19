By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

Ahead of the maiden Kaduna Marathon slated for Saturday, November 21, 2020, the State Government has urged citizens to participate in the race and to support the runners and officials involved.

The government also announced that in order to stage a successful and safe race, some roads in Kaduna metropolis will be closed on Saturday, from 6 am to 3 pm.

A statement from the Steering Committee of the Kaduna Marathon, said the government and the race organisers regret the inconvenience that the temporary closure of the roads may cause to residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Sports, Professor Kabir Mato, disclosed that about 30 roads within the state capital will be fully or partially closed for the race hours.

He explained that the security agencies who will be implementing the road closures expect the cooperation and voluntary compliance of residents.

Prof. Mato added that sponsors of the Kaduna Marathon and the elite athletes participating in the event will be unveiled tomorrow at the final pre-event press briefing.

Roads to be closed for Kaduna Marathon, Saturday, November 21, 2020, includes; Yakubu Avenue by Coronation Crescent and by Alkali, Galadima road by Alkali, Jabi Road by Alkali, Isa Kaita road by Alkali, Kalapanzi avenue by Alkali Road and by Maska Road, Suleiman Crescent by Coronation Crescent, Waziri Crescent by Coronation Crescent, North Road by Ali Akilu Road and by the State House of Assembly, Modibo Adama road by coronation crescent, Dantuku Road, Sambo Road, Sokoto Road, Dendo Road, Ruran Godiya and Kafur Road.