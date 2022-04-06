For five consecutive days last week, the country – Kaduna state in particular, was besieged by various attacks by bandits. From reports of over 100 bandits storming the Kaduna International Airport, stopping aircrafts from flying, to the attack on Hayin Kanwa Village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing about 15-people and the house-to-house raid by bandits in Kubwa within Abuja dispossessing residents of their belongings, it appears that bandits are reigning supreme.

Perhaps, the more infamous of the attacks was that of the Kaduna bound train from Abuja. The Abuja-Kaduna train track carrying about 950 passengers, was bombed with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) by bandits, which forced the train to derail around Kateri-Rijana. Upon the stoppage of the train, the bandits who arrived on motorbikes were said to have begun to fire gunshots sporadically after which they forced their way into the train, killed, wounded and abducted scores of passengers.

Since the rail route launched in 2016, it has presented an alternative connection between Kaduna and Abuja. For many civil servants living in Kaduna and working in Abuja, the train service became a far more secure alternative. Even top ranking politicians and civil servants became accustomed to standing in the coaches whenever they were congested, rather than taking the highways in their luxury cars with security convoys.

-Like they say, however, sometimes good things don’t last….

…Medical Doctor, Chinelo Megafu was among those that didn’t make it out alive after the attack on the train. She had tweeted a cry for help on her personal Twitter handle after being shot by the bandits. The young doctor had resigned from a popular hospital in Kaduna where she worked, ahead of her relocation abroad. The untimely death of the young promising medical doctor, while striving to earn an honest living, is one death too many. Her dreams have been cut short and her family and friends left to mourn her demise.

-Barrister Musa Lawal-Ozigi, Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) also lost his life in the attack. A unionist, who dedicated his life to the welfare of workers in the country, had his life snuffed out just like that.

-Farida Sule Mohammed, daughter of the national organizing secretary of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Abdul Kofar-Mata, a staff of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and Amin Mahmoud, a youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were also among the dead.

Then there’s my classmate, Alhaji Abubakar Garba who was abducted from the train with his whole family, his wife and four children

Many of them would have opted to travel by road. But because the Abuja-Kaduna Highway has become a deathtrap, taken over by bandits, they decided to opt for a supposedly safer means, which apparently has also become unsafe.

Travelling by air also seems to be out of the question as days earlier bandits attacked the airport in Kaduna, grounding flights. The burning question now that need answers is who are these bandits and why do they seem elusive to apprehend?

Bearing in mind that Kaduna state, which has become a hotbed for bandits is blessed with several military installations such as the Nigerian Defence Academy, Nigerian Air force Base, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, amongst others.

Why have attacks on communities continued in the state and roads leading to the state despite the presence of these supposed fortresses?

The irony is unnerving and incomprehensible. What should be clearly taken as a fortress has been reduced to a playground for criminals, bandits, insurgents and terrorists! Surely, Kaduna State represents a worrisome case in Nigeria today.

There have been reports of the bandits reaching out to the families of those that were abducted on the train. The major means of communication being via telephone. This brings one to ask the question: what is the point of the NIN-SIM Registration that all Nigerians were mandated to do? The government on the commencement of the exercise stated that it was meant as a security measure. So why is it difficult to track down the bandits through the calls or SIM they currently use?

Also, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have recently been doing a commendable job in tracking down and apprehending criminals. Why is it difficult to also deploy such apparatus in fishing out and bringing to book bandits that are terrorizing innocent Nigerian citizens?

Recall that after the #EndSARS protests; despite the lack of a recognizable leadership, the government went ahead to freeze the bank accounts owned by some of the #EndSARS protesters and promoters. Now, how were these “financiers and promoters” identified? Why haven’t the technologies or means that was used to identify them, used to identify and fish out the bandits?

A major constant from accounts of eyewitnesses and those that survived bandit’s encounters is that they move in droves of motorbikes. This is consistent with the accounts of the train attack where eyewitnesses stated that the bandits came on motorbikes. From a layman’s intuition, the bikes should ordinarily leave practical prints or traces that security personnel can track. It shouldn’t take rocket scientists to locate over a 100 people and their abductees on motorbikes or whichever means of transportation they may decide to use.

After the train attack, the Governor of Kaduna State admitted that the Nigerian authorities know the camps and identities of the armed groups that are terrorizing large swaths of the North-west region. In his words, “the problem is for the agencies to take action. Don’t wait until they attack before you respond. The Army should go after their enclaves to wipe them out. Let the Air Force bomb them.”

One can understand this kind of frustration over the security situation. The apparent hesitation to eliminate the bandits is causing loss of lives and properties and inflicting misery on Nigerians.

In February, the Federal Government identified 96 sponsors of terror groups in Nigeria. However, many Nigerians are getting dissatisfied with this. Many want the government to name and shame these individuals as well as take prompt action against them, rather than just periodically announce the efforts it is making in combating the menace of terrorism.

Various officials of the government had, at different times, spoken about their efforts at curtailing the menace of terrorism that has undoubtedly enveloped the country. But no concrete steps were seen to be taken by the government to tackle the roots of the problem, other than occasional reports of bombardments of terrorists’ camps by the military.

The failure of the government to act decisively in this respect has no doubt emboldened the terrorists to be more daring – leading to the death of thousands of people and capturing of many communities particularly in the northern part of the country.

Movement across various parts of the country is no longer safe. Roads across the country have become regular targets for terrorist attacks and bandits. Trains have now become soft targets for them with the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train. The bloodthirsty criminals have already invaded our homes, conducting house by house searches. These “bandits” are clearly now in charge as they operate brazenly and optimally.

From all indications, sadly, the attacks by these illustrious bandits isn’t going away anytime soon.

One’s heart goes out to the families of those that died during the train attack. One can only imagine the trauma the families of those whose children, fathers, mothers, siblings, were killed, wounded, or abducted in the train bombing must be going through.

-Dr Chinelo never got to relocate abroad in search of a better life for herself and family.

-Barrister Musa Lawal-Ozigi left behind a loving family and would be sorely missed by Nigerian workers who he dedicated his life to fight for.

-Farida Sule and Abdul Kofar-Mata did not live to partake in this year’s Ramadan.

Their deaths could have been preventable only if the government had carried out the primary responsibility of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians. For now, Nigerians are existing in a state of non security.